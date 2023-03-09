Two Kerala professors’ dictionary tries to decode Kannur’s dialects

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The dialects of Kannur have proved difficult for people from outside the district to decipher. The complexities of the patois have even raised questions over their links to Malayalam. However, oft-repeated phrases, such as benki, which means ‘get down, fast’ have now been popularised by films with Kannur as their backdrop. Another such word is kidangu, which means ‘wall’ in Kannur, Taliparamba and other parts of the district. But, in Payyannur, interestingly, it means ‘deep pit’.

The characteristics of the native dialects had always fascinated Dr V T V Mohanan, assistant professor of Hindi at Sir Syed College Taliparamba. “Right from childhood, I used to notice the quirks and differences in common parlance in various parts of the district.” Now, his interest has taken the shape of the Kannur Bhasha Bheda Nikhandu (Dictionary of Kannur Dialects), which he co-compiled with Dr Smitha K Nair, assistant professor of linguistics at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Tirur. The lexicon presents the dialects of Kannur in a systematic way.

“This has been an interesting as well as arduous task. Since it is not a creative venture, we had to spend a lot of time collecting and coordinating the various dialects of Kannur malayalam,” says Mohanan. There are around 3,000 entries, including words, phrases and usages from different parts of the district. “We started work around 12 years ago. As we were about to complete it, Covid hit, delaying it further,” he said.

“We spoke to many scholars and met many people from different parts of the district in connection with the research,” he said. “Language and literature have always attracted me, and I have translated many literary works of Malayalam into Hindi,” said Mohanan, who has received the Union ministry of culture’s award for his translation of M Mukundan’s novel Daivathinte Vikrithikal. The 121-page dictionary will be published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute. Renowned author T Padmanabhan will release it at a function organised by friends of Mohanan on March 11 at St Joseph’s College Pilathara.

KANNUR: The dialects of Kannur have proved difficult for people from outside the district to decipher. The complexities of the patois have even raised questions over their links to Malayalam. However, oft-repeated phrases, such as benki, which means ‘get down, fast’ have now been popularised by films with Kannur as their backdrop. Another such word is kidangu, which means ‘wall’ in Kannur, Taliparamba and other parts of the district. But, in Payyannur, interestingly, it means ‘deep pit’. The characteristics of the native dialects had always fascinated Dr V T V Mohanan, assistant professor of Hindi at Sir Syed College Taliparamba. “Right from childhood, I used to notice the quirks and differences in common parlance in various parts of the district.” Now, his interest has taken the shape of the Kannur Bhasha Bheda Nikhandu (Dictionary of Kannur Dialects), which he co-compiled with Dr Smitha K Nair, assistant professor of linguistics at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Tirur. The lexicon presents the dialects of Kannur in a systematic way. “This has been an interesting as well as arduous task. Since it is not a creative venture, we had to spend a lot of time collecting and coordinating the various dialects of Kannur malayalam,” says Mohanan. There are around 3,000 entries, including words, phrases and usages from different parts of the district. “We started work around 12 years ago. As we were about to complete it, Covid hit, delaying it further,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We spoke to many scholars and met many people from different parts of the district in connection with the research,” he said. “Language and literature have always attracted me, and I have translated many literary works of Malayalam into Hindi,” said Mohanan, who has received the Union ministry of culture’s award for his translation of M Mukundan’s novel Daivathinte Vikrithikal. The 121-page dictionary will be published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute. Renowned author T Padmanabhan will release it at a function organised by friends of Mohanan on March 11 at St Joseph’s College Pilathara.