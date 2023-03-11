Home States Kerala

Dumpsites turning into ticking time bombs in Kerala

Blaze that broke out at Brahmapuram plant prompted LSGD to issue an advisory to scale up fire-safety measures

Fire and Rescue Services personnel try to douse the fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sweltering summer heat is leaving legacy dumpsites in the state vulnerable to outbreaks of fire. The blaze that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant yard, in Kochi, last week has prompted the local self-government department (LSGD) to issue an advisory directing local bodies to scale up fire-safety measures at dumpsites and non-biodegradable waste storage facilities. According to LSGD, Kerala has around 47 dumpsites, including Brahmapuram. There are also around 1,066 material collection facilities (MCFs) and 195 resource recovery facilities (RRFs) in the state. 

“We have directed local bodies to make arrangements at dumpsites, MCFs and RRFs to avoid fire outbreaks. It’s the responsibility of local bodies to ensure the safe storage of non-biodegradable waste; a firefighting mechanism is also a must. Unfortunately, the majority of facilities lack proper fire-safety measures,” a senior LSGD official said. 

According to official sources, around 10.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has accumulated at these 47 sites -- of which 40 comes under corporations and municipalities and seven in panchayats. Efforts to reclaim these sites were launched nearly three years back and around 18 sites have been reclaimed. However, the bioremediation process is progressing at a snail’s pace. 

“Work is progressing at seven sites and the bioremediation work is yet to begin at 18 locations,” said the official. The central government is allocating funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission for the bioremediation and reclamation of legacy dumpsites. 

“The Centre allocates Rs 550 for biomining one tonne of legacy waste. But it’s more expensive and costs around Rs 1,000 per tonne in Kerala. Many local bodies are unable to raise funds for the purpose. Intermittent rain is another concern delaying the process. There is a fund under the Kerala State Waste Management Project and they have agreed to earmark funds for reclaiming dumpsites,” the official said.

The plan is to reclaim 160 acres of dumpsites and dispose of 10.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. It is estimated that Kerala generates 10,044 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste. Of this 1,808 tonnes are non-biodegradable. 

Dumpsites where bioremediation work is yet to start 
Alappuzha (Sarvodayapuram)
Kayamkulam (Murukkummoodu)
Changanassery (Fathimapuram)
Erattupetta (Thevarrupara)
Kattappana (Puliyanmala)
Thodupuzha (Parakadavu)
Muvattupuzha (Kurianmala)
Kothamangalam (Kumbalathumuri)
Kodungallur (TKS Puram)
Kunnamkulam (Kunnamkulam) 
Chalakudy (Chalakudy)
Wadakkanchery (Kumbalangad)
Palakkad  (BPL Junction, Koottupa)
Payyannur (Moorikkovval)
Mattannur (Karithurparamba)
Kuthuparamba (Palapparamba)
Iritty (Athithattu)
Thalassery (Punnoolpetty Palam)
Kasaragod (Kelugudde)
Ottappalam (Panamanna)

