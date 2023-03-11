Home States Kerala

Noolpuzha FHC in Kerala's Wayanad back in spotlight after raving praise from reputed scientist

The hospital authorities hope to start the expansion of its physiotherapy block in April. A special programme for Anemia prevention among ST communities is also on the cards.

Published: 11th March 2023

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Noolpuzha Family Health Centre (FHC) in Wayanad is doing rounds on social media after Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a noted clinical scientist, tweeted about its facilities during a recent visit. She congratulated the authorities for the Centre’s facilities, such as digital health records, comprehensive lab, eSanjeevani for specialist care, a well-stocked pharmacy, physiotherapy services, healthy ageing programmes and post-Covid clinic.

“Dr Soumya visited the FHC on Thursday during her visit to Wayanad in connection with the Community Seed Fest 2023. Our hospital has already been recognised nationally on several occasions, but appreciation from experts like Dr Soumya encourages us to excel more,” said Dr Dahar Mohammed, medical officer at the FHC. Ever since the hospital was upgraded from a primary health centre to a family health centre by the Government of Kerala in 2017, the hospital has seen great strides in its development. 

“We achieved 98 marks in the assessment of National Quality Assurance Standards in 2018 and was ranked first among primary health centres in India. In 2022, the hospital received 95 marks in the assessment,” Dahar said.

“The main feature of this public healthcare institution is that it is situated in a panchayat where 40 per cent of the population hails from the ST communities close to the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. A third of the area in the panchayat is forest land. But still, we could cater to all sections of the population, from children to senior citizens, with quality care,” Dahar said.

Many more development works are in the pipeline here. The hospital authorities hope to start the expansion of its physiotherapy block in April. A special programme for Anemia prevention among ST communities is also on the cards.

