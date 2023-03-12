More Muslim organisations come forward to defend inheritance law

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: More Muslim organisations have come forward to denounce what they describe as the ‘onslaught on Islamic Sharia’ and are planning to hold public programmes to explain the nuances of Islamic laws of inheritance. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) leaders’ meeting said the community should be vigilant against the calculated move to denigrate the Sharia.

It felt that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the emergence of people with Muslim names insulting Muslim inheritance laws.

A press release issued after the meeting said the succession laws in Islam were decided considering the responsibility of male and females. “Those who follow the laws firmly believe that the Islamic inheritance laws are flawless,” the release said, adding that the tendency to become tools in the hands of anti-religious groups cannot be encouraged. KNM state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani inaugurated and general secretary M Muhammad Madani presided over the meeting. Noor Muhammad Noorsha, Hussein Madavoor, N V Abdurahman, A P Abdusamad, A Asgar Ali, A I Abdul Majeed Swalhi and others spoke.

Meanwhile, two organisations will hold discussions on Sharia on Monday.

Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation is organising a programme on ‘Should Sharia be corrected? What Islam has to say on inheritance controversy.’

Wisdom state general secretary T K Ashraf will inaugurate the meeting. Advocate M M Aliyar, Wisdom state secretary Abdul Malik Salafi, K T Shaheeb Salafi, Haris Kayakkodi, and others will speak.

Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC) general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizi, IUML state secretary K M Shaji, columnist O Abdulla, social activists Hameed Chennamagaloor, Darul Huda Islamic University Dean Jafar Hudavi Kolathur and others will speak at the programme organised by Wafy Alumni Association.

Adv. C Shukkur, who ignited the discussion on Muslim inheritance laws, whose name appeared in the programme notice said that he cannot attend the programme as he is busy with other preoccupations.

