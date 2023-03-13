Brahmapuram blaze broke out in dump yard’s plastic segregation area in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when answers as to what triggered the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard are shrouded in smoke, the blaze reportedly first broke out in the area where Bharat Traders, the private company that was handling plastic waste, had been functioning.

According to sources, based on CCTV visuals from the waste yard, the fire was first noticed in the area where Bharat Traders was operating. “The smoke began to rise from the area where the firm was working on segregating plastic waste,” a source said.

For the last 12 years, Bharat Traders was allegedly awarded the contract for plastic waste management without any tender process. “For over a decade, the corporation has not invited tenders for plastic waste management, and the contract was awarded to Bharat Traders on some vested interests.

A councillor from the ruling front at Kochi corporation has close relations with the firm,” the source alleged. “The corporation was selling the plastic waste it collects for Rs 1.5 per kg. The same company sells it for Rs 20-25/kg outside,” the source added.

‘Contract terminated earlier this year’

Approximately 300 tonnes of plastic waste reach Brahmapuram annually. A corporation official said Bharat Traders’ contract was terminated this year. The company entrusted with CCTV work confirmed there are nine cameras installed at the yard. UDF councillor M G Aristotle said he had raised questions to T K Ashraf, the chairman of the health standing committee, on the issue during council meetings.

The Brahmapuram fire has put the civic body in the spotlight. The inefficiency of mayor M Anilkumar has been questioned, and opposition leaders have alleged nepotism in entrusting Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd with the biomining and capping project, despite its supposed ineligibility. Senior CPM leader Vaikom Viswan’s son-inlaw is one of the directors of Zonta Infratech.

