Kerala government swings into action; former minister to head Kochi waste management

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major policy shift in the aftermath of the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard, the state government has decided to switch to the time-tested decentralised waste management system in Kochi. It has assigned former minister Thomas Isaac, who pioneered the successful model in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, to head the mission.

Efforts have already started to draft in accomplished volunteers, who were part of the implementation of decentralised waste management in other places, as well as experts in the field for the mission. Experienced health officers will also be part of the team.

An action plan has been charted out with the help of the Suchitwa Mission, and in consultation with Isaac. As part of this, it has been decided to stop dumping waste in Brahmapuram and treat organic waste at source. Kochi is the only place where decentralised waste management model is not followed, Isaac said. “Although there are 29 dumpyards in the state, Brahmapuram is the only place where dumping continues, and nowhere else have fire been reported,” Isaac told TNIE.

“We need to urgently commission a decentralised waste management system in Kochi that will involve decentralised segregation of organic waste and treatment at source or community composting. Temporary windrow composting units should be established across Kochi for at least three months,” he said. “Plastic and other non-biodegradable waste must be segregated. Recyclable waste should be recycled and the rest should be used for making asphalt,” the former finance minister said.

Plan to train locals in organic composting

An LSG official said the department and the Suchitwa Mission are planning to start a people campaign to train the locals about organic waste composting. Around 15 agencies empanelled with the Mission have already started working.

Haritha Karma Sena will collect the waste and segregate it at the source. The CPM has rushed to the help of the government it heads, and started mobilising all its resources to make the campaign a success.

