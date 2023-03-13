Home States Kerala

Kerala's tribal hamlet Attappadi reports one more infant death

Son of Narayanaswamy and Sudha, residents of Varagampadi hamlet, Sholayur was born premature and weighed only 870 grams.

Published: 13th March 2023 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Infant

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PALAKKAD: An infant, just four days old, has died at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, official sources said here on Monday.

Son of Narayanaswamy and Sudha, residents of Varagampadi hamlet, Sholayur was born premature and weighed only 870 grams.

Sudha, who suffers from Sickle Cell Anaemia was first admitted to a private hospital in Agali and was then shifted to Thrissur Medical College.

The baby was then taken out through Cesarean section at the eighth month of pregnancy.

The new-born was undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit but died without responding to it.

Official sources said this is the second infant death in the calendar year and the eleventh in the current financial year.

When contacted, Palakkad District Medical Officer, Reetha KP said steps are being taken to avoid complications in tribal women during their pregnancy period. "We have a weekly review of the pregnant women in the tribal hamlets and all steps are taken to avoid complications during pregnancy. All departments are now working in good coordination to prevent infant deaths in Attappadi," she told PTI.

ALSO READ | Congress seeks emergency action plan from Kerala govt to address issues of Attappadi

However, sometimes, the tribals refuse to come out due to some of their customs, and communicating with them in their language has been a challenge, Health department sources said, adding now efforts are on to find tribal community members to convey the message of the department in their own language for awareness creation.

Sources said on many occasions babies born weighing 700 grams were saved.

But sometimes with health complications like Sickle Cell Anemia-positive mothers, saving premature babies could be really difficult, they said.

Last year, Health Minister Veena George visited Attappadi, when three infant deaths were reported and had announced that a special intervention package will be readied for the tribal belt.

The Minister had said community volunteers and Asha workers will be used to regularly monitor the health of pregnant women including the high-risk groups.

The government has opened a maternity hospital called 'Amma Veedu', for tribal women at Kottathara a couple of days back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attappadi infant deaths Tribals
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp