Suresh Gopi steals the show at BJP rally in Kerala's Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Sunday stole the thunder at the rally organised by the BJP in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest. He openly challenged CPM state secretary M V Govindan to stop him from winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, declaring that his heart yearns for the place.

Gopi took a dig at trolls that had made fun of his previous statement, “Thrissur njan ingu edukkuva (I am claiming Thrissur),” saying that he would try to win the constituency, regardless of whoever comes in his way. He also expressed his willingness to fight elections from Kannur and urged Amit Shah to consider him for the Lok Sabha seat, stating that he wants to bring down those who have cheated Keralites.

Gopi also urged the Kerala government to seek the help of the Union government to douse the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard, that has been raging for 11 days. “It is the poor residents of Kochi who are suffering. If you have any bit of gratitude towards the people who gave you a second chance, this is the time to show it. I am praying for the residents of Kochi,” he said.

The actor said he had donned the role of a man with a double heart in the movie Lelam, but someone with a hollow heart is claiming the moniker. He demanded that recruitment to cooperative banks should be done through Banking Service Recruitment Board to end corruption.

“I have received thousands of complaints from people who have lost their deposits in cooperative banks. Two people died unable to get medical treatment as the banks did not return their deposits. This will help the BJP win Kerala,” he added.

