7 MPs complain to KC against K Sudhakaran

Published: 14th March 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked by party state president K Sudhakaran sending warning notices to MPs K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan, seven Congress parliamentarians from Kerala on Monday approached national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. They pointed out that the PCC president cannot issue notices to AICC members.

On Monday, several Kerala MPs, who are in Delhi for the budget session of the Parliament, met him. It was Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan who first suggested that the issue should be taken up with Venugopal. Later, Muraleedharan and Raghavan, accompanied by Behanan, Kodikunnil Suresh, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden and Dean Kuriakose, went to the AICC general secretary’s residence. 

Raghavan and I won’t reply to Sudhakaran’s notice: Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan told TNIE that Raghavan and he will not reply to Sudhakaran’s notice. 
“Despite not speaking against the leadership, Sudhakaran issued notice to me. I feel it is a deliberate attempt to defame me. My concern was about the lack of deliberations as party meetings were not taking place. When Congress leaders flayed the state leadership at the 85th plenary session in Raipur, I remained silent. The state executive meetings convened on February 12 and February 28 were to discuss specific topics — Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign and Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations. So our concerns regarding party matters could not be raised,” said Muraleedharan.

It is reliably learnt that Venugopal has informed the MPs that the central leadership has not approved the 60 KPCC members who were added at the last minute before the plenary session held in Raipur. 
Kodikunnil Suresh told TNIE that they urged Venugopal to expedite the organisational revamping without further delay. 

“A formula should be evolved by the leadership to complete the organisational revamping instead of squeezing in the top leader’s loyalists. Senior leaders should be taken into confidence before taking a final decision,” said Kodikunnil.

Senior Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan could not make it along with the delegation. Also, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan reached New Delhi later. The warring MPs have decided to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, if required. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran reached New Delhi late on Monday evening. 

‘WON’T CONTEST POLLS’
Putting the Congress state leadership on the defensive, K Muraleedharan said he has decided to step down from electoral politics. Ahead of the Parliament session on Monday, Muraleedharan said he will not contest elections. “Let the party decide whether my service is required or not. The notice was sent by Sudhakaran deliberately to defame me. Let those people who are trying to gag me experience the good and bad,” said Muraleedharan.

