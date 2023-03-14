Genome data centre a crucial step in future healthcare, says CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kerala Genome Data Centre (KGDC) and Microbiome Centre of Excellence on Monday. He said the centres were aimed at storing and publishing genomic data, as per global standards. “Genomics offers ways to study and prevent diseases. The research in genomics would help in anticipating emerging health challenges and devising treatment methods. The data centre is the state’s step in this direction,” said Pinarayi.

“There is no doubt that the genome data centre is a crucial step in medical research and health care,” he added. The data centre will help in making new pharmaceutical products and share information with biotechnology companies.

The project is expected to cost Rs 500 crore in the next five years. The government has allocated Rs 50 crore in this financial year. Pinarayi said the research on microbiome is relevant after the Covid pandemic.

The KGDC is designed to analyse genetic data and it will have an impact on health, agriculture and animal husbandry. The microbiome centre is being set up with the support of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology to support research on animals, water, plant and environment. The centre would also provide support to start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop products that meet the state’s requirements.



