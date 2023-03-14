Home States Kerala

Kerala excise department gets fresh batch of Abon, drug detection kits

The kits use saliva to detect drugs instantly.

Published: 14th March 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

DRUGS , Ganja ,
By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to boost its ant-drug drive, the excise department has procured drug detection kits and Abon, an easy-to-use kit to detect intoxication. The department  has purchased 1250 pieces of Abon kits and 40 pieces of drug detection kits to be supplied to the excise range offices.
The Abon kits are used to test for intoxication,  while the drug detection kits can identify the specific drug consumed by a person. These tools are commonly used worldwide to test suspected drug abusers and determine  the type of narcotics they have taken.

Although the department has been using Abon kits, drug detection kits were sparingly used in the past. According to sources, the  department received only five pieces of drug detection kits from a central agency last year, which were already three to four months old. Following this experience, the department decided to purchase the drug detection kits on its own by floating a tender.

Each Abon kit costs Rs 400, while a drug detection kit costs around Rs 5,000.  The kits use saliva to detect drugs instantly. However, their results are not admissible as evidence in court.

E N Suresh, Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement),  said the deterrence effect of the kits would be enormous and hoped it would help the department to curb the menace of drug use. “Using the kits we can identify the drug offenders and then take further appropriate steps against  them. The users will have a fear of getting caught,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abon kits Kerala excise
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp