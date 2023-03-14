Home States Kerala

Opposition boycotts Kerala assembly over Brahmapuram waste plant fire, demands CBI inquiry

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the contractor of setting the waste on fire by pouring petrol and demanded a CBI investigation  into the criminal act.

Published: 14th March 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram dump yard

Civil Defence volunteers engaged in firefighting operations at Brahmapuram. ​(File Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted assembly proceedings on Monday alleging a nexus between the government and private contractors in handling waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the contractor of setting the waste on fire by pouring petrol and demanded a CBI investigation  into the criminal act.

“The government is trying to protect the culprits.Twelve days have passed since the fire has started. But even now not even a preliminary report  has been submitted,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh justified  Zonta Infratech and said that the company has enough experience in waste  management. He also said the company is successfully running  waste management plants in Congress and BJP-ruled states. 

To justify the acts of awarding the contracts to  Zonta the minister went to the extent to point out that fire at Brahmapuram is not an exception. He quoted the incidents in Ahmedabad, Kashipur to Alabama in the  USA. 

“The company is running plants in two dozen cities in 12 states including Congress-ruled states. Even the Gas Authority of India (Gail) has a share in  Zonta,” he said. The minister even compared the air quality of Kochi and New Delhi to prove his claim that the air pollution is not severe as the opposition accused. 
After the LSG minister’s reply, the Opposition members moved towards the well of the house raising slogans. 

CM PRAISES FIRE FORCE PERSONNEL
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service Department and its members for their services over the last several days to douse the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumpyard. He also commended the work done by home guards and the civil defence volunteers who rendered their service at Brahmapuram to extinguish the fire and smoke at the site. In a statement, the chief minister also praised the efforts of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Cochin Port, BPCL, CIAL, and Petronet LNG, which have also supported the fire force personnel in the fire-fighting exercise. “They have worked tirelessly and their efforts are praiseworthy,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan Brahmapuram
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp