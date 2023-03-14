Opposition boycotts Kerala assembly over Brahmapuram waste plant fire, demands CBI inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted assembly proceedings on Monday alleging a nexus between the government and private contractors in handling waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the contractor of setting the waste on fire by pouring petrol and demanded a CBI investigation into the criminal act.

“The government is trying to protect the culprits.Twelve days have passed since the fire has started. But even now not even a preliminary report has been submitted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh justified Zonta Infratech and said that the company has enough experience in waste management. He also said the company is successfully running waste management plants in Congress and BJP-ruled states.

To justify the acts of awarding the contracts to Zonta the minister went to the extent to point out that fire at Brahmapuram is not an exception. He quoted the incidents in Ahmedabad, Kashipur to Alabama in the USA.

“The company is running plants in two dozen cities in 12 states including Congress-ruled states. Even the Gas Authority of India (Gail) has a share in Zonta,” he said. The minister even compared the air quality of Kochi and New Delhi to prove his claim that the air pollution is not severe as the opposition accused.

After the LSG minister’s reply, the Opposition members moved towards the well of the house raising slogans.

CM PRAISES FIRE FORCE PERSONNEL

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service Department and its members for their services over the last several days to douse the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumpyard. He also commended the work done by home guards and the civil defence volunteers who rendered their service at Brahmapuram to extinguish the fire and smoke at the site. In a statement, the chief minister also praised the efforts of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Cochin Port, BPCL, CIAL, and Petronet LNG, which have also supported the fire force personnel in the fire-fighting exercise. “They have worked tirelessly and their efforts are praiseworthy,” the statement said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted assembly proceedings on Monday alleging a nexus between the government and private contractors in handling waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the contractor of setting the waste on fire by pouring petrol and demanded a CBI investigation into the criminal act. “The government is trying to protect the culprits.Twelve days have passed since the fire has started. But even now not even a preliminary report has been submitted,” he said. Meanwhile, Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh justified Zonta Infratech and said that the company has enough experience in waste management. He also said the company is successfully running waste management plants in Congress and BJP-ruled states. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To justify the acts of awarding the contracts to Zonta the minister went to the extent to point out that fire at Brahmapuram is not an exception. He quoted the incidents in Ahmedabad, Kashipur to Alabama in the USA. “The company is running plants in two dozen cities in 12 states including Congress-ruled states. Even the Gas Authority of India (Gail) has a share in Zonta,” he said. The minister even compared the air quality of Kochi and New Delhi to prove his claim that the air pollution is not severe as the opposition accused. After the LSG minister’s reply, the Opposition members moved towards the well of the house raising slogans. CM PRAISES FIRE FORCE PERSONNEL Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service Department and its members for their services over the last several days to douse the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumpyard. He also commended the work done by home guards and the civil defence volunteers who rendered their service at Brahmapuram to extinguish the fire and smoke at the site. In a statement, the chief minister also praised the efforts of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Cochin Port, BPCL, CIAL, and Petronet LNG, which have also supported the fire force personnel in the fire-fighting exercise. “They have worked tirelessly and their efforts are praiseworthy,” the statement said.