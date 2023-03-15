Home States Kerala

Reports on ED summons fake, says Yusuffali M A

Asserting that the Lulu group would not succumb to “misinformation campaign”, Yusuffali said the group would explore legal action against those who spread such a campaign against him and the group.

Published: 15th March 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Youssufali MA

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu group chairman Yusuffali M A on Tuesday rejected as fake reports that he was summonned by the Enforcement Directorate  in the LIFE Mission case. 

Asserting that the Lulu group would not succumb to “misinformation campaign”, Yusuffali said the group would explore legal action against those who spread such a campaign against him and the group. “Lulu Group employs 65,000 people.

There are people who are spreading misinformation campaigns and character assassination against me on social media. Lulu Group is not a group which fears such campaigns,” he said adding that the group has big expansion plans in the country, including new shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

