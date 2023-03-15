Test water quality around Brahmapuram plant: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the pollution control board to take water samples from the rivers and wells around the Brahmapuram plant and conduct a water quality test. The Division Bench ordered that the report should be filed before the court as early as possible.

The Ernakulam District Collector reported that the fires and smoke at the plant had been completely controlled, with constant vigilance continuing at the premises and plant, including fire tenders, pumps, and sufficient manpower. He also pointed out that the air quality index was also satisfactory at the site and in the surrounding neighbourhood and city.

The Additional Chief Secretary for Local Self-Government also submitted that a comprehensive urban policy was proposed by the government to take care of waste management. The order stated that the District Collector and the Secretary, Kochi Corporation placed a statement before the Court that the fire is completely contained and put out by 100 per cent as per a physical inspection undertaken on March 13. The smouldering is not visible to the naked eye. “By placing the statement on record, we notice that the first of the problems taken up by the suo moto writ petition is answered as stated by the Officers,” said the Bench.

HC lauds firefighters

The court recorded the appreciation for discharging a herculean task of putting out the fire at the site at this time of the year by the personnel of the Fire Department. “We are conscious that either the failure to control the fire or allowing the fire to spread to the neighbourhood would have led to unimaginable consequences. We record our recognition, satisfaction, and appreciation to the personnel of the Fire Department for all their efforts, and the contribution of the Civil Defence Volunteers in putting out the fire,” said the Bench.

