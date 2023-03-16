Cabinet nod for Kerala Fiber Optic Network project terms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet approved recommendations of a committee to monetise the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project which is aimed at providing affordable internet connection. The project will follow a proprietor model by outsourcing all activities except the management part.

KFON will provide internet connection to government offices by ensuring the optical network terminal and, its operation and maintenance through Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is a system integrator of the project.

Besides, a management service provider will be selected through a tender process in order to help KFON to expand the services beyond the capacity agreed upon with the BEL. Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) will empanel agencies for providing LAN and WiFi services in the offices. The government will pay the internet charges as a bulk amount or for a three-month term to KFON. The individual offices will not be asked to pay for the connection.

The KFON will also examine the possibility of extending the tender period for the project to provide free internet connection to economically backward families. The technical committee will include a member from the department of telecommunication to advise on technology updates and safety.

The cabinet decided to appoint G Levin as the chief executive officer of Kerala Space Park for a period of three years. The cabinet also approved the draft of the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) (Amendment) Bill. The bill shall be presented in this assembly session to amend the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Act, 1971.

