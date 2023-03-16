Home States Kerala

Cabinet nod for Kerala Fiber Optic Network project terms

The cabinet approved recommendations of a committee to monetise the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project which is aimed at providing affordable internet connection.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Internet

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet approved recommendations of a committee to monetise the Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) project which is aimed at providing affordable internet connection. The project will follow a proprietor model by outsourcing all activities except the management part.

KFON will provide internet connection to government offices by ensuring the optical network terminal and, its operation and maintenance through Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which is a system integrator of the project.

Besides, a management service provider will be selected through a tender process in order to help KFON to expand the services beyond the capacity agreed upon with the BEL.  Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) will empanel agencies for providing LAN and WiFi services in the offices. The government will pay the internet charges as a bulk amount or for a three-month term to KFON. The individual offices will not be asked to pay for the connection.

The KFON will also examine the possibility of extending the tender period for the project to provide free internet connection to economically backward families. The technical committee will include a member from the department of telecommunication to advise on technology updates and safety. 

The cabinet decided to appoint G Levin as the chief executive officer of Kerala Space Park for a period of three years. The cabinet also approved the draft of the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) (Amendment) Bill. The bill shall be presented in this assembly session to amend the Kerala Private Forests (Vesting and Assignment) Act, 1971.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Fiber Optic Network Bharat Electronics Limited
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp