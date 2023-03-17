Maritime strength key to protecting strategic interests: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a glittering ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the prestigious President’s Colour on Indian Navy’s Gunnery School INS Dronacharya, in Kochi on Thursday. As the men in white marched to the tune of the Naval band displaying the new Nishan, the shades of the descending sun lit up their faces with shades of pride.

From this day, the Nishan will be proudly paraded at all ceremonial parades to inspire and motivate the officers and sailors who pass through the portals of the institution, said a top official. The function held on the Dronacharya premises, witnessed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar and Southern Naval Command chief M A Hampiholi, displayed the power and superiority of the guardians of the sea.

The President was welcomed with a 21-gun salute and a 400-men parade. After the parade, President Murmu accompanied by Admiral R Harikumar and Parade Commander Bipin Krishna reviewed the Guard of Honour. At the helm of the 150 men honour guard were Lt Commander Sahil Ahluwalia and Lt Commander Sumit Deorani.

Four armed platoons and four unarmed platoons participated in the parade. The 36- member band led by master chief petty officer T Vijay Raj played the scintillating Drona Gaan that highlighted the valour of the gunner. After the guard of honour, the President’s Colour was bestowed on INS Dronacharya. Lt Commander Deepak Scaria received the Nishan from the President on behalf of INS Dronacharya.

Speaking on the occasion, President said maritime strength remains critical to India’s strategic, military, economic and commercial interests. For a nation like India, with a long coastline, island territories and substantial seafaring population, a strong and modern Navy is of very high importance. “For the last 75 years, a combat-ready, multi-dimensional and versatile Indian Navy has not only deterred our adversaries and safeguarded our maritime interests, but also enabled creation of a peaceful periphery to facilitate socio-economic growth. The nation is proud of the Indian Navy’s commitment to protecting our maritime borders, securing our trade routes and rendering assistance during calamities,” she said.

The President noted that over the years, the Indian Navy has developed significant capabilities to be a mission-deployed and response-ready force across the Indian Ocean region, and become the ‘First Responder’ to any contingency, in our maritime neighbourhood. Speaking about her visit to INS Vikrant, the President said the indigenously built modern aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Today, India is among select few nations with the capacity to build an aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. She appreciated the entire team of Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and everyone associated with the INS Vikrant for making the country proud.

Later the President released a special cover brought out by the Postal Department to mark the ceremony. Chief Postmaster General of Kerala Circle Manju Pillai was also present on the occasion. Former Commanders of INS Dronacharya and senior service and civilian dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Prez to visit Mata Amritanandamayi

Kollam: President Droupadi Murmu and family will visit Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram in Amritapuri, Vallikavu, at 9.55am on Friday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will accompany the President. As per sources, the meeting will last 30 minutes and conclude at 10.30am. The President arrived in Kochi on Thursday as part of her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. This is Murmu’s first visit to Kerala since assuming office.

