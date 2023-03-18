65-year-old man chokes wife to death, commits suicide in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 65-year-old man choked his 60-year-old wife to death, and later committed suicide in their house at Pedikulam near Karatte on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rajendran, a retired government servant and his wife Sasikala. They were residents of Pavizham at Pedikulam.

The Kilimanoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday. The police said Rajendran killed his wife by suffocating her after pressing a pillow on her mouth, and he later committed suicide by hanging.

Initial reports stated that Rajendran was depressed over Saiskala's mental health. Sasikala was his second wife. Rajendran's first wife died years ago. Rajendran and Sasikala had no children. The bodies of the couple were shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for post-mortem examination.

