NIA files chargesheets against 59 PFI workers for anti-national activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet in the case registered in connection with the unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, in the NIA Court in Kochi. The chargesheet was filed against 59 PFI activists. There are 68 accused in the case. PFI national leader Karamana Ashraf Maulavi was arraigned as the first accused in the chargesheet. NIA submitted that the PFI was into anti-national activities across India. The banned group conspired against other religions and tried to disrupt religious harmony in the country.

One of the key motives of the banned group was to bring democracy to an end and establish Muslim religious laws in India. The group also imparted armed training to its cadre. It collected funds for unlawful activities in the country. PFI also supported global terror groups like Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda. Last year, NIA conducted raids on the offices of PFI and the residences of its leaders after registering a case prior to banning the organisation. NIA also arrested 14 PFI leaders and registered cases against them. Apart from this, PFI leaders were also arrested in a case registered in New Delhi.

“The investigation revealed that the accused conspired to drive a wedge between communities and groups living in India, spread the concept of violent extremism and jihad with the objective of dismembering the country and taking it over by establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. To achieve these objectives, PFI established various wings and units such as Reporters Wing, Physical and Arms Training Wing and Service Wing.

The investigation revealed that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of physical education, Yoga training etc. It also established a Reporters Wing and Service team or Hit Team to eliminate their ‘targets’. Whenever required, PFI pressed into service its loyal and highly trained cadres of their Service Teams, as executioners of the orders pronounced by its parallel court called Dar-ul-Qaza,” the NIA chargesheet stated.

As part of the probe, NIA attached over 17 properties associated with the PFI identified as proceeds of terrorism and froze 18 bank accounts. Some of the prominent PFI leaders included in the charge sheet are state general secretary Abdul Sathar, state executive member Yahiya Koya Thangal, Ernakulam zonal secretary Shihas M H, other district-level leaders- Sainudheen T S, Sadik A P, C T Sulaiman and SDPI state general secretary P K Usman.

