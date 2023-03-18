Women power helped Kerala fare better in development indices: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday attributed Kerala’s better performance in several human development indices to the empowerment of women here. She was addressing a civic reception hosted by the state government during her first official visit to the state, in the capital city on Friday. The President inaugurated some important programmes, including one related to the silver jubilee of the Kudumbashree women’s movement.

“Sex-ratio in Kerala is by far the best in the country. I believe that when women are given an important role in any society, it results in overall betterment of that society. In Kerala, women have been more educated and empowered which reflects in Kerala’s better performance on several Human Development Indices,” she said. She said the cosmopolitan outlook of people of Kerala was worth emulating.

“I compliment the people of Kerala for spreading the glory of India through the highly respected Malayali diaspora,” she said. Kudumbashree which began as a poverty alleviation mission, later transformed into a women empowerment model, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala’s budgetary allocations for SCs and STs were higher than their normative share in the state’s population.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan released booklets “Chuvadu” and “Kudumbashree @ 25” by handing over a copy to the President.

25 yrs on, Kudumbashree lights up homes in Kerala

Formed 25 years ago with the participation of 45 lakh women, Kudumbashree has played a vital role in eradicating poverty throu-gh women’s empowerment. Some of the major achievements of the Kudumbashree Mission include:

Under Janakeeya Hotels, around 1,196 hotels have started achieving government’s goal to make Kerala Hunger Free

Launched collective farming to empower women economically while helping local governments move towards food security

Plays a pivotal role through its destitute rehabilitation programme, and palliative care

Initiated formation of special neighbourhood groups for persons with physical and intellectual disabilities, transgender persons, and for the elderly along with the mainstream neighbourhood groups

Kudumbashree Gender Help Desk, Snehitha, provides services to women and children in distress

Destitute Free Kerala, implemented through the Mission, is the govt’s flagship programme to identify, rehabilitate and monitor destitute families.

Established women’s construction units to complete housing at a low cost.

Formed auxiliary groups which have around 3 lakh members (aged between 18 and 40)

FAULTY SOUND SYSTEM MARS PRESIDENT’S SPEECH

A faulty microphone robbed the charm of the President’s maiden public address in the state. The President’s speech that touched various unique aspects of Kerala and its illustrious people was barely audible. None of the dignitaries on the stage bothered to intervene, apparently over the fear of protocol violation. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stole the show with a pretty long speech in Malayalam.

President to leave for Lakshadweep today

T’Puram: President Droupadi Murmu will leave for Lakshadweep on Saturday afternoon. Before leaving, she will visit Kanyakumari with her family at 8.25am. She will return to the state capital before noon to have lunch. The President will return to Kochi from Lakshadweep before leaving for Delhi, on March 21.

