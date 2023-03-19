Archbishop emeritus Mar Joseph Powathil passes away at 92

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Archbishop emeritus Mar Joseph Powathil, 92, former head of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanassery, passed away at Changanassery on Saturday. The funeral services will be held at St Mary’s Metropolitan Church (Valiya Palli) at Changanassery at 10 am on Wednesday.

A scholar in theology, Mar Powathil is known for his stringent stance in matters related to the Catholic Church. His stringent stance on the fee structure of self-financing colleges had once put the state government in a fix. Mar Powathil, who stood firmly for the farmers, also played a key role in constituting Malanadu, Peermade and Kuttanad development committees. He is the first bishop in the Syro-Malabar Church to be ordained as a bishop by the Pope.

Born to Ulahannan Joseph and Mariam Joseph, of Powathil, Kurumpanadom, on August 14, 1930, he was named P J Joseph by his parents and was fondly known as Pappachan. He had his higher studies at SB College, Changanassery, and Loyola College, Madras.

He did his seminary studies at St Thomas Petit Seminary, Parel, and Papal Seminary, Pune. After ordination on October 3, 1962, he was appointed lecturer in Economics at SB College, Changanassery, and warden of St Joseph’s hostel. On January 29, 1972, he was nominated Auxiliary Bishop of Changanassery and was ordained a bishop by Pope Paul VI on February 13, 1972, in Rome.

