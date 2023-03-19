Home States Kerala

Archbishop emeritus Mar Joseph Powathil passes away at 92

He had his higher studies at SB College, Changanassery, and Loyola College, Madras. 

Published: 19th March 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mar Joseph Powathil

Mar Joseph Powathil

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Archbishop emeritus Mar Joseph Powathil, 92, former head of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanassery, passed away at Changanassery on Saturday. The funeral services will be held at St Mary’s Metropolitan Church (Valiya Palli) at Changanassery at 10 am on Wednesday. 

A scholar in theology, Mar Powathil is known for his stringent stance in matters related to the Catholic Church. His stringent stance on the fee structure of self-financing colleges had once put the state government in a fix. Mar Powathil, who stood firmly for the farmers, also played a key role in constituting Malanadu, Peermade and Kuttanad development committees. He is the first bishop in the Syro-Malabar Church to be ordained as a bishop by the Pope. 

Born to Ulahannan Joseph and Mariam Joseph, of Powathil, Kurumpanadom, on August 14, 1930, he was named P J Joseph by his parents and was fondly known as Pappachan. He had his higher studies at SB College, Changanassery, and Loyola College, Madras. 

He did his seminary studies at St Thomas Petit Seminary, Parel, and Papal Seminary, Pune. After ordination on October 3, 1962, he was appointed lecturer in Economics at SB College, Changanassery, and warden of St Joseph’s hostel. On January 29, 1972, he was nominated Auxiliary Bishop of Changanassery and was ordained a bishop by Pope Paul VI on February 13, 1972, in Rome.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mar Joseph Powathil Changanassery
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp