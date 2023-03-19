Home States Kerala

Ayurvedic physician and Jaiminiya Samaveda authority next Guruvayur 'melshanti'

Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri will be the head priest of Guruvayur temple for six months during which period he will have to remain there and cannot go home.

Published: 19th March 2023 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple (Photo | guruvayurdevaswom.nic.in)

By PTI

THRISSUR: After a Youtuber-cum-vlogger, now an authority on Kerala-style chanting of 'Jaiminiya Samaveda' is going to be the next head priest or 'melshanti' of the southern state's famous Guruvayur temple here.

Fifty-seven-year-old Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri is one of the two remaining authorities of the Kerala-style chanting of Jaiminiya Samaveda -- a centuries-old tradition of Samavedic chanting in the State which was on the verge of disappearance in the 1970s.

He has taken up it as a mission to preserve its unique oral tradition by starting a 'Gurukulam' at a village in this central Kerala district.

Jaiminiya Samaveda features musical arrangements of 1,700 hymns from the Rig Veda and other sources and is on the verge of disappearance as currently there are only two persons who have got complete knowledge about the unique tradition of chanting.

Dr Namboothiri, also an Ayurvedic physician by profession, is the first person from his family and his traditional village Panjaal in Thrissur district to be selected as the head priest of the temple dedicated to one of the forms of Lord Krishna -- Guruvayurappan.

He is also a distant relative of legendary Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister EMS Namboothiripad. "I was selected as the head priest by draw of lots. I will be assuming charge from April 1. From March 20 onwards, I have to be in the temple for 12 days," he said.

He will be the 'melshanti' of Guruvayur temple for six months during which period he will have to remain there and cannot go home.

"It is an honour to be selected for this responsibility. My family is happy about it. They will have to, however, adjust to my absence during this period," he told PTI.

On his plans after the six months are over, Dr Namboothiri said he will return to his practice and teaching of the traditional way of chanting of Jaiminiya Samaveda to four young students belonging to Namboothiri-Brahmin families.

He and his brother -- Thottam Krishnan Namboothiri -- were taught Jaiminiya Samaveda by their father.

Thirty-four-year-old Dr Kiran Anand Kakkad, the current 'melshanti' of Guruvayur temple, was also an Ayurvedic doctor besides being a Youtuber, singer and vlogger.

He was practicing Ayurvedic medicine in a Russian Ayurveda clinic in Moscow for six years prior to being selected as the head priest of the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guruvayur temple Guruvayur temple melshanti Jaiminiya Samaveda
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp