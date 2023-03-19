Mallika inspires Kerala Kalamandalam to keep in step with times

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The winds of change are sweeping Kerala Kalamandalam. With eminent classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai taking over as chancellor of the deemed university for performing arts, the institution has initiated steps to break barriers of gender and caste discrimination. And, female students acknowledge the fragrance of the newfound freedom that has spread across the campus.

“As a campus following the guru-shishya tradition, Kalamandalam had some unwritten rules of discipline. The girls were not allowed into the canteen. It was mandatory for them to wear a dupatta while stepping out of the rooms, even if they were wearing jeans and a T-shirt. They were not admitted for certain courses. They were not allowed to move around on campus after 6 pm. We have thrown out all these archaic rules. We have also started self-defence classes to improve their confidence,” Mallika told TNIE.

“We have a 36-acre campus, but most of the female students have not seen the campus as we were not allowed to move around. Now, we can do so, accompanied by the warden. We have now been provided access to the canteen and are allowed to go out along with a teacher once in a while. The dress codes have also changed. Though there was an internal complaints committee (ICC) in place, it was not functioning. Now, the panel has been reconstituted. For the first time, we celebrated Women’s Day this year. We feel liberated,” said P S Seethalakshmi, a postgraduate student of koodiyattam.

“I told the girls that they are free to do anything. We will shed all kinds of discrimination in the name of gender or caste. But, we will go about it slowly,” Mallika said.

‘All courses will be open to female students’

“It is a very old institution and patriarchy is woven into its tradition. Many restrictions that are not in the rule book are practised, as teachers vouch for them. Girls were earlier not given admission to kathakali and chenda courses. This has been changed. From the next academic year, all courses will be open to female students,” Mallika said.

Caste discrimination was also entwined into the tradition of the institution as kathakali performers were mostly upper caste men, she said.

INTERVIEW: ‘Art needs new audiences, repackaging is what makes it attractive’, says Mallika Sarabhai

“We have been implementing some progressive measures and the arrival of Mallika Sarabhai has expedited the change. The steps to ensure gender equality have inspired female students and improved their confidence. Most of the restrictions are not part of the rules but have been followed as a practice. So we can’t issue an order abolishing them,” said registrar P Rajesh Kumar.

Kalamandalam will start BA and MA courses in bharatanatyam from the next academic year, Mallika said. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Kalakshetra. The decision has been taken considering the huge demand for the Bharatanatyam courses in Kerala, she added.

KOCHI: The winds of change are sweeping Kerala Kalamandalam. With eminent classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai taking over as chancellor of the deemed university for performing arts, the institution has initiated steps to break barriers of gender and caste discrimination. And, female students acknowledge the fragrance of the newfound freedom that has spread across the campus. “As a campus following the guru-shishya tradition, Kalamandalam had some unwritten rules of discipline. The girls were not allowed into the canteen. It was mandatory for them to wear a dupatta while stepping out of the rooms, even if they were wearing jeans and a T-shirt. They were not admitted for certain courses. They were not allowed to move around on campus after 6 pm. We have thrown out all these archaic rules. We have also started self-defence classes to improve their confidence,” Mallika told TNIE. “We have a 36-acre campus, but most of the female students have not seen the campus as we were not allowed to move around. Now, we can do so, accompanied by the warden. We have now been provided access to the canteen and are allowed to go out along with a teacher once in a while. The dress codes have also changed. Though there was an internal complaints committee (ICC) in place, it was not functioning. Now, the panel has been reconstituted. For the first time, we celebrated Women’s Day this year. We feel liberated,” said P S Seethalakshmi, a postgraduate student of koodiyattam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I told the girls that they are free to do anything. We will shed all kinds of discrimination in the name of gender or caste. But, we will go about it slowly,” Mallika said. ‘All courses will be open to female students’ “It is a very old institution and patriarchy is woven into its tradition. Many restrictions that are not in the rule book are practised, as teachers vouch for them. Girls were earlier not given admission to kathakali and chenda courses. This has been changed. From the next academic year, all courses will be open to female students,” Mallika said. Caste discrimination was also entwined into the tradition of the institution as kathakali performers were mostly upper caste men, she said. INTERVIEW: ‘Art needs new audiences, repackaging is what makes it attractive’, says Mallika Sarabhai “We have been implementing some progressive measures and the arrival of Mallika Sarabhai has expedited the change. The steps to ensure gender equality have inspired female students and improved their confidence. Most of the restrictions are not part of the rules but have been followed as a practice. So we can’t issue an order abolishing them,” said registrar P Rajesh Kumar. Kalamandalam will start BA and MA courses in bharatanatyam from the next academic year, Mallika said. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Kalakshetra. The decision has been taken considering the huge demand for the Bharatanatyam courses in Kerala, she added.