PM Modi is afraid of JPC investigation, says Yechury 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday accused the BJP government at the centre of opposing the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) because they fear that it will reveal the hidden nexus between the Modi government and corporate houses.

Yechury made these remarks while inaugurating the culmination of the state-wide Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan at the Putharikandam ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Jatha started on February 20 at Kumbala in Kasaragod and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Yechury also questioned why the government is hesitant towards the JPC investigation if there was nothing wrong as alleged by the Hindenburg report on the Adani group.

“Normally the party which has got the maximum number of seats in the Parliament will have the maximum number of members in the JPC. Besides the chairmanship of the committee will also be vested with them. If anybody questions the prime minister or Adani, they are termed as anti-nationals. Even after obtaining only 37 % vote in the last parliament election, Modi claims he has the support of 134 crore Indians,” he said.

In addition, Yechury claimed that the LDF government in Kerala was targeted by central agencies because it is providing alternative politics to the BJP’s policies. He also criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for spreading misinformation about Kerala and praised the state government for being recognized by the Indian President as one of the best in the country.

“Amit Shah was spreading many wrong facts about the state. The president of India made my job easy as she said Kerala is one of the best in the country,” he said.

He urged the principal opposition in the state to understand the situation and not to attack the state government over some issues, as it would only lead to losing the support of the people.

