Tribunal did not hear us out, will appeal fine: Mayor

KOCHI: Kochi corporation will appeal the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order slapping a Rs 100-crore penalty on the civic body for poor waste management, in the wake of the massive fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram dump yard, Mayor M Anilkumar said.

He said the current situation at Brahmapuram is the result of systemic failure that extends over a decade.

The mayor said the corporation will have to face a huge financial burden if the penalty is imposed.

“The NGT imposed the order without hearing us out and without considering the financial implications. Brahmapuram ended up in this situation because of the failure of the previous administration. I kept silent for so long knowing that one day the truth would come out,” Anilkumar said at a press conference on Saturday.

Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said the government will take the NGT order seriously. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he accused the previous UDF-led administration of the Kochi corporation of violating orders issued by the National Green Tribunal over the years. The minister also indicated about taking legal course of action.

‘Will implement Solid Waste Mgmt Rules 2016’

Anilkumar said the corporation has decided to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

“Waste will be treated at source, and those who generate waste in bulk quantities must take care of them,” said the mayor.

“From the NGT report, it is clear that the issue related to Brahmapuram started long ago. The order mentioned that the State Pollution Control Board had reported about the unscientific management of solid waste at Brahmapuram. The issue was first raised in 2012 before the Kerala High Court which was transferred to NGT (SZ) in 2013,” said Anilkumar.

The mayor also raised the question of why both the former mayors during the UDF tenure — Soumini Jain and Tony Chammany — did not pay a single money for the maintenance of the Windrow Compost plant, which slumped after six months of its construction in 2008 and made it operational?

“Why were waste from other municipal bodies and panchayats brought to Brahmapuram?” asked the mayor. He said as of now the focus is on not repeating the same mistakes that followed over the decades.

