Kumki elephant Vikram brought in to trap rogue tusker 'Arikomban'

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The mission to capture the rogue tusker ‘Arikomban’ is in its final stages, as one of the four kumki elephants has already set off from Wayanad on Sunday to assist the forest officials. The kumki’s name is Vikram.

For the past few months, ‘Arikomban’ has been causing a disturbance in the habitation areas under the Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats of the Idukki district. As a result, the chief wildlife warden issued an order to tranquilise and capture the tusker. A 26-member special team will be led by Chief Forest Vet Surgeon and darting specialist Arun Zachariah to capture ‘Arikomban’.

Once the remaining three kumkis arrive, the team will head to Chinnakkanal to capture the tusker. An official from the forest department said the team is planning to capture ‘Arikomban’ at Cement Palam, a location in Chinnakkanal.

This location has been chosen based on the terrain and proximity to roads “A temporary ration shop will be created at Cement Palam where food grains will be stored to attract the tusker. Works are progressing to clear the weeds in the area to create a feeling of a residential area,” said the official.

