Governor Arif to present ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ awards today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the maiden ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ awards at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function to be held at 4 pm.

The Kerala Puraskaram awards instituted by the state government are on the lines of the centre’s Padma Awards. The top honour, the Kerala Jyothi will be presented to litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair.

The Kerala Prabha award will be presented to playwright Omchery N N Pillai, former bureaucrat T Madhava Menon and actor Mammootty.

The award selection process had three levels - a secretary-level preliminary screening committee, a scrutiny committee and the award committee.

