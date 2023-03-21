Home States Kerala

Governor Arif to present ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ awards today

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the maiden ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ awards at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function to be held at 4 pm.

The Kerala Puraskaram awards instituted by the state government are on the lines of the centre’s Padma Awards. The top honour, the Kerala Jyothi will be presented to litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair.

The Kerala Prabha award will be presented to playwright Omchery N N Pillai, former bureaucrat T Madhava Menon and actor Mammootty. 

The award selection process had three levels - a secretary-level preliminary screening committee, a scrutiny committee and the award committee. 

