In a state first, 500 tribals to be appointed as beat forest officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite their initial reluctance, the persistence of officials is set to pay off. On Tuesday, for the first time in Kerala’s history, 500 tribals from across the state will be appointed as beat forest officers (BFOs).

The landmark move is part of an initiative by the state government to integrate tribals into the mainstream while retaining their cultural identity. The 500 recruits, from various tribal communities, include 100 women. Selected through a special recruitment drive, they will now undergo training in Arippa or Walayar. The most number of recruits are from Wayanad — 170 in all.

“This will infuse young blood into the force, giving it a new lease of life. The government is also mulling the possibility of training them at the police academy,” Forest Minister A K Saseendran told TNIE.

The appointment of tribals as BFOs will allow the department to make effective use of their inherent knowledge of the forests. It was an initiative conceptualised in 2021 during the last government’s tenure. The then SC/ST minister A K Balan and forest minister K Raju were instrumental in drawing up the proposal.

“The presence of ST communities in forces like police, excise and forest will make the execution of decisions more effective. This will help foster a bond between the people and those in the force, as they would be able to relate to such officers with ease. They can win the trust of the natives. People from these communities have an organic relationship with the forest. Moreover, it will, to an extent, help assuage the misconception that the government and authorities have no connection with them,” said Balan.

The recruits will be handed appointment orders at a function at the Jimmy George Indoor stadium at 11 am on Tuesday by the chief minister.

