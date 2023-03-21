Kozhikode MCH employee held for sexually assaulting woman in ICU

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police on Monday arrested an attendee working at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, based on a complaint lodged by a woman on Saturday alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a man while she was in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital for thyroid surgery.

The accused has been identified as Sasidharan M M, 55, a native of Vadakara.“Sasidharan was a Grade 1 attendee at the surgical intensive care unit of the hospital. According to the statement the woman, after surgery, she was shifted to the hospital ICU on Saturday and was not fully conscious. It was in the ICU room, and the attendee sexually abused her. She has identified the accused,” said Benny Lalu M L, Station House Officer at Medical College police station.

The woman first reported the incident to her family members waiting outside ICU. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police. The hospital authorities also collected information after receiving a complaint from a nurse in the ICU. K Sudarshan, Medical College Assistant Commissioner, is leading the investigation. The police collected the employee’s information from the hospital.

Employee suspended

Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital authorities on Monday suspended an attendee for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the ICU of the hospital. Saseendran M M, who was appointed through the employability centre, in Kozhikode, has been serving at Kozhikode MCH for the past six years.

The hospital authorities said that further action will be taken against him after the investigation of the case is completed. The action comes after Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to investigate the case and take immediate action.

KOZHIKODE: Police on Monday arrested an attendee working at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, based on a complaint lodged by a woman on Saturday alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a man while she was in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The woman was admitted to the hospital for thyroid surgery. The accused has been identified as Sasidharan M M, 55, a native of Vadakara.“Sasidharan was a Grade 1 attendee at the surgical intensive care unit of the hospital. According to the statement the woman, after surgery, she was shifted to the hospital ICU on Saturday and was not fully conscious. It was in the ICU room, and the attendee sexually abused her. She has identified the accused,” said Benny Lalu M L, Station House Officer at Medical College police station. The woman first reported the incident to her family members waiting outside ICU. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police. The hospital authorities also collected information after receiving a complaint from a nurse in the ICU. K Sudarshan, Medical College Assistant Commissioner, is leading the investigation. The police collected the employee’s information from the hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Employee suspended Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital authorities on Monday suspended an attendee for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the ICU of the hospital. Saseendran M M, who was appointed through the employability centre, in Kozhikode, has been serving at Kozhikode MCH for the past six years. The hospital authorities said that further action will be taken against him after the investigation of the case is completed. The action comes after Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to investigate the case and take immediate action.