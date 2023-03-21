Home States Kerala

Woman attacked in Thiruvananthapuram, police take three days to act

Victim had to file a complaint with the DCP to get case registered

Published: 21st March 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

stalking, assault

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another major lapse of the police in ensuring women’s safety in the capital city has come to light. Though the police were informed about the assault on a 49-year-old woman in the middle of a road at Vanchiyoor, they failed to act swiftly even after the victim’s daughter alerted the Pettah police immediately.

Instead of nabbing the attacker, the police insisted on the complainant appearing before officials at the station to record their statement. Incidentally, the police registered a case only after three days, that too after the deputy commissioner of police intervened. Following lapses, two police officers of Pettah station were suspended pending an inquiry by the DCP. The officers are Renjith and Jayaraj, both senior civil police officers. 

The incident took place at 11 pm on March 13 at Moolavilakam Junction when the woman was returning home after buying medicines from a nearby shop. When she entered a narrow road, a bike-borne man attacked her on her neck, face, and chest. Though she resisted the attacker’s advances and beat him up, he managed to flee.

Later, she reached home and told her daughter about the incident. The daughter took her to the hospital and immediately informed the Pettah police about the attack. The GD in charge, who attended the phone call, told her to give her residential address for registering a complaint.

The daughter told police that she could not come to the station as she needed to take her injured mother to the hospital. Surprisingly, the police officer responded that her statement would be collected in an hour. As per the advisory of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the police need to act immediately if a crime against women is reported. However, the woman and her daughter had to file a complaint with the DCP to get a case registered.

“If the police had acted immediately, the culprit could have been arrested. The police maintained a lackadaisical attitude even after getting an SOS call,” the woman told reporters here on Monday. 

According to Ajith V, deputy commissioner of police, there was a serious lapse on the part of the officers. “Primarily, the suspended officers failed to notify their superiors about the victim's family’s phone call. When the officers reached the spot, the victim and her daughter were in the hospital. So they returned to the police station. Later, the police did not take any action as they did not receive any complaints,” he said. The police have registered the case under IPC Section 354 (Punishment for Outraging the Modesty of Women). 

Meanwhile, P Sathidevi, chairperson, of Kerala Women’s Commission, defended the police stating that they could not register a case because they had not received a written complaint. She also visited the victim’s house on Monday. “The victim’s daughter had called the police over the phone to inform them about the incident.

The cops could not register a case based only on a call,” she said. However, she criticised the police for asking the victim to come to the police station to register a complaint. I have sought a report from the city police,” she said. The commission has registered a suo motu case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women’s safety assault Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp