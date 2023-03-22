Home States Kerala

Covid-19 cases on rise in Kerala; Government sounds alerts to all districts 

Published: 22nd March 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance.

A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

