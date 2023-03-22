Kerala: Beware! Don’t punch and bunk in state secretariat  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come April, secretariat employees who used to bunk after punching in will have to be vigilant. The state government has decided to implement an Access Control System (ACS) in the Secretariat so as to nab those employees who escape after punching in.

General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal came out with the Government Order on Tuesday. However, the move is being criticised by trade unions. The state government decided to come up with ACS after the existing punching system was found to be not foolproof. They realised that several employees had been bunking the office after punching their attendance.

“The new system will be implemented on a trial basis from April 1, when the new financial year starts. Later, the ACS will be combined with the biometric punching,” said Jyothilal.

The order also states that the new ACS would equip the secretariat employees to use their access cards while entering and exiting the secretariat. Since every employee would be given their access card, their entry and exit will be automatically registered in a digital mode.

The Secretariat Association employees, who owe allegiance to the Congress, said they have strongly objected to the government’s move to implement the ACS.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come April, secretariat employees who used to bunk after punching in will have to be vigilant. The state government has decided to implement an Access Control System (ACS) in the Secretariat so as to nab those employees who escape after punching in. General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal came out with the Government Order on Tuesday. However, the move is being criticised by trade unions. The state government decided to come up with ACS after the existing punching system was found to be not foolproof. They realised that several employees had been bunking the office after punching their attendance. “The new system will be implemented on a trial basis from April 1, when the new financial year starts. Later, the ACS will be combined with the biometric punching,” said Jyothilal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The order also states that the new ACS would equip the secretariat employees to use their access cards while entering and exiting the secretariat. Since every employee would be given their access card, their entry and exit will be automatically registered in a digital mode. The Secretariat Association employees, who owe allegiance to the Congress, said they have strongly objected to the government’s move to implement the ACS.