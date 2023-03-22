Over a dozen of low-quality medicines banned in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drugs control department banned the sale and use of over a dozen of low-quality drugs by various pharmaceutical companies in the state. The ban is for particular batches of drugs that failed the quality test conducted by the drug regulator. As many as nine batches of paracetamol tablets manufactured by Goa-based Geno Pharmaceuticals have been banned.

The drugs used for treating fever, diabetes, arthritis, malaria, bacterial infection, allergies, heart diseases, oedema and vitamin D3 deficiency are among the drugs that faced the ban.

The companies that supplied these drugs are from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The drug controller directed hospitals and pharmacies to return the batches of banned drugs to the distributor and report the details to the district drug control officers.

