Home States Kerala

Over a dozen of low-quality medicines banned in Kerala

The drugs used for treating fever, diabetes, arthritis, malaria, bacterial infection, allergies, heart diseases, oedema and vitamin D3 deficiency are among the drugs that faced the ban.

Published: 22nd March 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Medicine

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drugs control department banned the sale and use of over a dozen of low-quality drugs by various pharmaceutical companies in the state. The ban is for particular batches of drugs that failed the quality test conducted by the drug regulator. As many as nine batches of paracetamol tablets manufactured by Goa-based Geno Pharmaceuticals have been banned. 

The drugs used for treating fever, diabetes, arthritis, malaria, bacterial infection, allergies, heart diseases, oedema and vitamin D3 deficiency are among the drugs that faced the ban.

The companies that supplied these drugs are from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The drug controller directed hospitals and pharmacies to return the batches of banned drugs to the distributor and report the details to the district drug control officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drugs control department low-quality drugs ban
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp