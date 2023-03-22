Pamplany brings farmer politics to centre stage in Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Two decades after launching Infam, a platform dedicated to the welfare of the farming community, the Catholic Church in Kerala is once again placing the plight of farmers at the centre of the state’s political discourse. The majority of the 21 lakh Syrian Catholics in Kerala reside in the midlands and high ranges, with many of them engaged in rubber farming.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany told TNIE that his statement was a desperate attempt to draw attention to the plight of farmers. “The price of rubber has plummeted to Rs 140 per kg, while the production cost, including labour charge, has increased to Rs 250 per kg. Hailing from a settler farmer family I know the problems faced by the farmers.”

The farmers who availed of loans have been served property attachment notice and thousands will be thrown to the streets by March 31. The politicians have turned a blind eye towards them, he said, adding that since BJP is ruling the Centre, the party can ensure better prices to the farmers who will in turn help them get an MP from Kerala. “I didn’t say that the Church will support the BJP,” he clarified.

However, the state BJP, which has been eager to gain the support of the Christian community, sees an opportunity in the statement and believes that winning the support of Syrian Christians and Jacobites could help break the Kerala jinx.

The Syrian Christian community in Kerala comprises 21 lakh individuals, while the Jacobite population is 11 lakh. The death of K M Mani has left the Syrian Christians without a strong political leader in either the LDF or the UDF. Sources suggest that with the BJP appearing invincible at the Centre, there is a growing sentiment within the community to align with saffron forces.

“There is no truth in the propaganda that the community is trying to align with the BJP,” said Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) deputy secretary general Fr. Jacob Palackappilly. “Pamplany’s statement was not in support of the BJP. It is a call to all political parties. Tyre lobby is controlling the Union government and they want to import rubber from cheaper Malaysia,” he said.

Responding to CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s statement regarding the attacks on Christians in north India, he said it is a reality. “The attacks are not a new development. It happened during Congress rule also. Now, most of the attacks are reported from Chhattisgarh which is ruled by Congress. I can list out the attacks made by CPM on our institutions in Kerala,” said Fr Palackappilly.

Catholic Bishops’ Council of India Laity Council secretary V C Sebastian said the farm prices are an issue of livelihood of the farmers. “The paddy farmers are made to mortgage their property in banks for farming as procurement is delayed by the state government. The same people are protesting in New Delhi against the anti-farmer policies of Centre,” he alleged.

