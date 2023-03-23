Home States Kerala

Kerala Govt yet to release 3rd instalment of plan funds to many local bodies

There was a delay in issuing GO on releasing pending funds, says LSG minister M B Rajesh

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Development works in the majority of the local bodies in the state have been disrupted with the state government yet to distribute a large portion of the development and plan funds for the current fiscal year. 

Almost 1,200 local bodies are running from pillar to post during the fag end of the fiscal year with the state government yet to distribute two third of the third instalment towards the 2022-23’ development and plan funds, alleged Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan (RGPRS) state chairman and former Congress legislator M Murali.

He added that under the guise of financial constraints, the state government has curbed the activities of the local bodies. Usually, the state government releases the development and plan funds in three instalments.

If the first instalment was given on April 8 the second instalment was released on October 12. The third instalment was supposed to be provided in early January so that the local bodies would be able to complete the works implemented before the next fiscal year. Former Mavelikara legislator Murali told TNIE that the third instalment of `1,876.72 crores was not completely released which saw only one-third of it being released to the local bodies.    

“Now the LDF Government has been playing hide and seek without releasing the remaining `1,250 crores.  This has affected the smooth functioning of the local bodies across the state. While a few local bodies which are being ruled by the CPM have received funds from the state government through other diverted funds, their ploy is to spill over the remaining funds towards the next fiscal year”, Murali told TNIE. 

RGPRS, constituted by the central Congress leadership aimed at empowering local self-governments, has threatened to hold protests against the state government if they don’t release the remaining funds by March 31.TNIE spoke to M M Shafi and P S Bajilal, president and vice president of Pangode grama panchayat and Nanniyode grama panchayat. They informed that several projects are in limbo due to lack of funds, but exuded confidence that the authorities have promised to release it within the next 10 days.

Local self-government minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that there was a delay in issuing the Government Order which states about releasing the pending funds.

“On Wednesday, I  had convened a meeting of municipal chairmen, mayors, grama panchayat leaders, and also district panchayat leaders. But none of them raised this issue before me. I  also held talks with the finance minister after there were complaints that funds were not being utilised on time which has since been addressed. The department will ensure that the remaining funds will be released before March 31”, said Rajesh.

