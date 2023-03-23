UDF to observe black day on April 1; demands health minister’s resignation

Home States Kerala

On Wednesday, UDF convener M M Hassan announced that activists wearing black badges would hold torchlight protests across all panchayats, towns, and cities on April 1.

Published: 23rd March 2023

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the guillotining of the budget session of the assembly by the LDF government, the Opposition has announced plans to escalate their protests on the streets in the coming days.

The UDF will observe a black day on April 1, when the new taxes imposed by the state government will come into effect. The UDF has also demanded the resignation of Health Minister Veena George following the sexual assault of a female patient recovering from thyroid surgery in the ICU of Kozhikode medical college by an attendant.

UDF leaders were criticized for announcing plans to lay siege to the Secretariat during the second week of May, coinciding with the LDF government’s second anniversary. This had come under flak from various quarters as questions were posed on what would be the UDF protests during March and April. 

“During the last few days, the LDF government had not allowed the Opposition to raise an adjournment motion on atrocities against women. Apart from seeking the health minister’s resignation, we have also asked the women’s organisations of the UDF to take up protests against Veena George”, said Hassan. 

The Opposition has also planned to release a charge sheet against the LDF government on its second anniversary and is considering legal action if the state decides to proceed with non-bailable offences against seven Opposition MLAs, including two women legislators.

UDF leaders have vowed to fight the LDF government tooth and nail in the coming days, and women’s organizations within the UDF have been called on to participate in protests against Veena George. While there are rumours that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may go slow on the case against the legislators, the UDF plans to intensify their protests against him outside the assembly.

