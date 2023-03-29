Home States Kerala

Election Commission 'not in hurry' for Wayanad bypoll after Rahul's disqualification

CEC Rajiv Kumar also said the law also states that if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election will not be held.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday said there was no hurry to declare a byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a member, one month to file an appeal.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the poll panel has taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February.

Addressing a press conference here, the CEC said the trial court in Surat has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days to seek a judicial remedy in the matter.

"There is no hurry, we will wait. There is no hurry to do it before exhausting that particular remedy that the trial court had accorded. We will take a call after that," Kumar said.

He said the vacancy in the Wayanad parliamentary party was notified on March 23 this year and as per the law, a bypoll has to be conducted within six months.

Kumar said the law also states that if the remainder of the term was less than one year, then the election will not be held.

The CEC said that in the case of Wayanad, the remainder of the term is more than a year.

