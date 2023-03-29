Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court repatriates Lakshadweep judge

The decision came when he is facing a complaint alleging an attempt to molest a woman lawyer in his chamber.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday decided to repatriate Anil Kumar K, District Judge, presently serving on deputation as District and Sessions Judge, Kavartti to the subordinate judiciary. The court also ordered posting him as an additional district and sessions judge/Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Pala. The decision came when he is facing a complaint alleging an attempt to molest a woman lawyer in his chamber.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Bar Association issued a press note clarifying that it is not going to protest with respect to a complaint from the advocate. The association stated that it has received a copy of the complaint from the woman advocate and has forwarded it to higher authorities concerned."So far the association has not convened any meeting or passed any resolution to protest or to take further action in this regard," stated in the press note.

