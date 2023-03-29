Kerala police book K Surendran for ‘Poothana’ remarks on CPM women leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment Police have registered a case against BJP state president K Surendran for his controversial speech on women CPM leaders, likening them to mythical demoness ‘Poothana’.

The case was registered under IPC sections 354 A and 509 for making sexually coloured remarks against women and attempting to outrage women’s modesty through his speech.

The case was registered after All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) state secretary C S Sujatha filed a police complaint. Since Surendran had made the controversial speech at Thrissur, the case would be transferred to the district.

Surendran, while addressing a meeting of women members of his party, had said that the CPM women leaders, who came to power speaking about women empowerment, have fattened themselves by fleecing money. He did not stop there and went on to say that “they have become like Poothana and are mocking the women of the state.”

Satheesan demands apology

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday came to the defence of the CPM women leaders who were insulted by BJP state president K Surendran. Satheesan has demanded Surendran apologise for his comments. He expressed surprise at CM’s silence on the issue.

