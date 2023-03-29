Home States Kerala

Kerala police book K Surendran for ‘Poothana’ remarks on CPM women leaders

The case was registered under IPC sections 354 A and 509 for making sexually coloured remarks against women and attempting to outrage women’s modesty through his speech.

Published: 29th March 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Cantonment Police have registered a case against BJP state president K Surendran for his controversial speech on women CPM leaders, likening them to mythical demoness ‘Poothana’.

The case was registered under IPC sections 354 A and 509 for making sexually coloured remarks against women and attempting to outrage women’s modesty through his speech.

The case was registered after All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) state secretary C S Sujatha filed a police complaint.  Since Surendran had made the controversial speech at Thrissur, the case would be transferred to the district.

Surendran, while addressing a meeting of women members of his party, had said that the CPM women leaders, who came to power speaking about women empowerment, have fattened themselves by fleecing money. He did not stop there and went on to say that “they have become like Poothana and are mocking the women of the state.”

Satheesan demands apology 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday came to the defence of the CPM women leaders who were insulted by BJP state president K Surendran.  Satheesan has demanded Surendran apologise for his comments. He expressed surprise at CM’s silence on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cantonment Police K Surendran controversial speech women CPM leaders
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp