Two elderly women die in road accident in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two elderly women, including a pedestrian, died when a car lost control while negotiating a curve at Pariyaram near Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday.



Pedestrian Anu, 74, and Annie, 60, who was travelling in the car, are the victims. Car driver Thomas, a native of Konnakuzhi, is critically injured and is admitted to St James Hospital, Chalakkudy, police said.



According to eyewitnesses, the car hit the pedestrian while negotiating a curve, lost control, and hit a tree on the roadside.



Anu, the wife of Devasya, is a native of Chilayi near Pariyaram while Annie, the wife of Thomas, is a native of Konnakuzhi. The accident took place at 6 am.



The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of the Chalakkudy hospital

