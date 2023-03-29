Home States Kerala

Two elderly women die in road accident in Thrissur

Pedestrian Anu, 74, and Annie, 60, who was travelling in the car, are the victims.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two elderly women, including a pedestrian, died when a car lost control while negotiating a curve at Pariyaram near Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Pedestrian Anu, 74, and Annie, 60, who was travelling in the car, are the victims. Car driver Thomas, a native of Konnakuzhi, is critically injured and is admitted to St James Hospital, Chalakkudy, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the car hit the pedestrian while negotiating a curve, lost control, and hit a tree on the roadside.

Anu, the wife of Devasya, is a native of Chilayi near Pariyaram while Annie, the wife of Thomas, is a native of Konnakuzhi. The accident took place at 6 am.

The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of the Chalakkudy hospital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp