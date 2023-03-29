Two elderly women die in road accident in Thrissur

THRISSUR: Two elderly women, including a pedestrian, died when a car lost control while negotiating a curve at Pariyaram near Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday.
Pedestrian Anu, 74, and Annie, 60, who was travelling in the car, are the victims. Car driver Thomas, a native of Konnakuzhi, is critically injured and is admitted to St James Hospital, Chalakkudy, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the car hit the pedestrian while negotiating a curve, lost control, and hit a tree on the roadside.
Anu, the wife of Devasya, is a native of Chilayi near Pariyaram while Annie, the wife of Thomas, is a native of Konnakuzhi. The accident took place at 6 am.
The bodies of the deceased are kept in the mortuary of the Chalakkudy hospital
