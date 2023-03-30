Amid Arikomban talk, 2002’s ‘imprudent’ rehabilitation of tribals pokes thorny head

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: The rehabilitation of landless tribal people into Chinnakkanal’s 301 Colony during the tenure of A K Antony in 2002 poked its thorny head on Wednesday when the Kerala High Court heard the matter on the government’s mission to capture rogue tusker Arikomban.

The court termed the rehabilitation of the tribals into a known natural habitat of wild tuskers as imprudent on the part of the then government. Tribes including Malayarayas, Hill Pulayas, Muthuvan and Mannan communities were rehabilitated into the 301 Colony in Chinnakkanal, with each allotted 1 acre of land.

The move came despite the then Munnar divisional forest officer Prakriti Srivastava’s report that the land in consideration was on an elephant corridor, which extends from Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary to Periyar Tiger Reserve. On the latest matter, the court observed that relocating the 301 Colony residents was more feasible than seeing Arikomban removed. “Even if Arikomban is shifted, another tusker will take its place,” the court said.

However, the court’s finding has not sat well with many.“If the land was not suitable for rehabilitation, why did the government bring us here? Why didn’t the Forest Department prevent the move? We strongly believe that there is foul play by the forest department officials on the issue. They want to drive us away,” said Sarasamma, a resident of 301 Colony.

She also pointed out that although the government allotted land in 2002, basic facilities like power and road connectivity came only a few years ago. “Even now, not all houses in the colony has water connection facility. During peak summers, we have to depend on perennial water resources in the forest to meet our water needs,” Sarasamma said.

“We don’t trust the government that couldn’t complete our rehabilitation successfully even after 21 years. Even if the government finds us a new land, we will have to struggle again. We will be back to square one. So, we won’t move from our land. Can the government find us land in Idukki where there is no elephant menace,” Sarasamma posed.

Relocation not the solution

Meanwhile, Rajan P N, Singukandam Cell Secretary of Kerala Independent Farmers Association, said his family settled in Singukandam in Chinnakkanal way back in 1978.

“Around 300 families owned land in Singukandam then. The settlers of 301 Colony came only decades later, in 2002. If allotting land on the elephant corridor was the issue for the elephant menace in 301 Colony, what is the reason for pachyderms attacking the residents in other locations here? Relocating residents who have been settled here for nearly half a century should not be the solution to the problem,” Rajan said.

He also pointed out that if Arikomban is captured, “at least 60 per cent of the issues can be solved.” “Later, the department should find a long-term solution to bring down the wild elephant conflicts in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats,” he said.

Hartal in 13 panchayats in Idukki today

Idukki: With the High Court directing the forest department to put off the mission to capture the rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakkanal, infuriated residents have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in 13 panchayats of Idukki district on Thursday.

Hartal has been called in Marayur, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Devikulam, Udumbanchola, Senapathy, Bison Valley, Rajakumari, Rajakkadu, Chinnakkanal, Santhanpara and Edamalakkudy panchayats of Idukki. Protestors said that the court had turned a blind eye to the plight of residents who are forced to spend sleepless nights.

