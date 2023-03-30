No intention of joining BJP camp: Anil Antony

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While rumours have been circulating that Anil K Antony may join the BJP camp, he reiterated to TNIE that he has no intention of joining the BJP camp and would be glad to return to the Congress if some good men can take over and reform the party.

“If the party has to survive, the leadership revolving around the family and also the sycophants need to leave. Or else, the party will die. So there is no point in staying with a system I don’t believe in,” said Anil.

The national leadership of the Congress party has also been keenly watching Anil’s escapades, while the BJP has been trying to cash in on his criticisms.

Jairam Ramesh, national general secretary in charge of communications told TNIE that Anil has got only one agenda, “to join the BJP”. When asked whether he had seen his television debate on Anil alleging sycophancy in Congress, Jairam Ramesh quipped, “He is a crackpot. Let him rant.”

The 36-year-old former AICC’s digital media coordinator has been very harsh on the Congress party in his comments after stepping down from the dual posts of chairman, State Congress’ digital communication cell, and AICC’s digital media coordinator

He fuelled speculation that he might join the BJP by tweeting, “2024 would be a great opportunity for the people of India to consign this den of negativity to the dustbin of history.”

Anil also took potshots against Rahul Gandhi when he was disqualified last Friday. In a tweet, he said, “The party ideally should stop focusing on the gaffes and bloopers of an individual and work on the issues of the country. Else won’t exist beyond 2024.”

His anger and frustration at the State and National Congress leadership were evident when he unleashed his tirade against them by claiming that they are “not making any political argument of substance”. “When B V Srinivas, All India Youth Congress president came up with derogatory remarks against union minister Smriti Irani at a public rally, Anil came to her defence. This saw a flurry of comments from BJP loyalists welcoming him to their camp,” said a source close to Anil.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While rumours have been circulating that Anil K Antony may join the BJP camp, he reiterated to TNIE that he has no intention of joining the BJP camp and would be glad to return to the Congress if some good men can take over and reform the party. “If the party has to survive, the leadership revolving around the family and also the sycophants need to leave. Or else, the party will die. So there is no point in staying with a system I don’t believe in,” said Anil. The national leadership of the Congress party has also been keenly watching Anil’s escapades, while the BJP has been trying to cash in on his criticisms. Jairam Ramesh, national general secretary in charge of communications told TNIE that Anil has got only one agenda, “to join the BJP”. When asked whether he had seen his television debate on Anil alleging sycophancy in Congress, Jairam Ramesh quipped, “He is a crackpot. Let him rant.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 36-year-old former AICC’s digital media coordinator has been very harsh on the Congress party in his comments after stepping down from the dual posts of chairman, State Congress’ digital communication cell, and AICC’s digital media coordinator He fuelled speculation that he might join the BJP by tweeting, “2024 would be a great opportunity for the people of India to consign this den of negativity to the dustbin of history.” Anil also took potshots against Rahul Gandhi when he was disqualified last Friday. In a tweet, he said, “The party ideally should stop focusing on the gaffes and bloopers of an individual and work on the issues of the country. Else won’t exist beyond 2024.” His anger and frustration at the State and National Congress leadership were evident when he unleashed his tirade against them by claiming that they are “not making any political argument of substance”. “When B V Srinivas, All India Youth Congress president came up with derogatory remarks against union minister Smriti Irani at a public rally, Anil came to her defence. This saw a flurry of comments from BJP loyalists welcoming him to their camp,” said a source close to Anil.