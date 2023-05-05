Home States Kerala

Kerala CM may visit Cuba after US trip; Centre’s nod sought

The CM will be part of a six-member delegation visiting Cuba. The trip is tentatively scheduled from June 13 to 15. 

Published: 05th May 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may visit Cuba after attending the Loka Kerala Sabha regional conference in the US in June. The government will seek the Centre’s permission for the trip and the dates will be finalised accordingly, sources said. 

Recently, Pinarayi called off his visit to the UAE scheduled from May 7 to 11 after the Centre denied permission. The Ministry of External Affairs said the investment meeting in the UAE was not an event befitting the CM’s participation.

The Loka Kerala Sabha conference and public meeting is scheduled to be held in New York from June 9 to 11. A seven-member delegation, including Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Speaker A N Shamseer and chief secretary V P Joy will accompany the CM on the US trip, sources said. 

The CM will be part of a six-member delegation visiting Cuba. The trip is tentatively scheduled from June 13 to 15. 

