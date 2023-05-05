Home States Kerala

Kerala’s 1st  transgender bodybuilder ends life

The Town West police have registered a case of unnatural death. They suspect Praveen consumed poison and ended his life. 

THRISSUR : Praveen Nath, Kerala’s first transgender bodybuilder, was found dead at his residence in Poonkunnam on Thursday. He was  26. 

Praveen, originally from Nenmara in Palakkad district, had won the Mr Kerala title in the transgender category in 2021 and had also made it to the final round of the Mr India bodybuilding championship  in 2022. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

