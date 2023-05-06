Kerala Minister blames 'blatant cyber-bullying', 'rotten journalism' for transgender bodybuilder's suicide 

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the suicide of Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder, state Minister for Social Justice, R Bindhu said "cyber-bullying" and "rotten journalism" pushed him to take the extreme step and it was a matter of shame that the trans community continues to face harassment in the public domain.

Praveen Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in Thrissur district on May 4.

He was in the news after he married his transgender partner on Valentine's Day this year. However, he was said to be worried over certain online media reports about their allegedly strained relationship.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Bindhu said the post that Nath shared on social media during an intensely emotional and personal moment, one that he withdrew immediately, had paved the way for a highly inappropriate public discourse.

She said the social media discussion that ensued was aimed at directing hate towards and ridiculing the transgender community.

Bindhu said the cyberbullying was a result of our society's ignorance about and disdain for trans persons.

"And it is unforgivable that online media, which is supposed to act as the fourth pillar of democracy, lacks this understanding...Whether it be deliberately or due to ignorance, this intolerance that drives people into social withdrawal and even death is unbecoming of modern democracy. And it is high time that the media reconsidered their race for sensationalism and put people above petty competitions," Bindhu said.

She further noted that there are an end number of LGBTQIA+ persons who have been forced to give up their lives due to similar abusive behaviour.

Calling Nath a "martyr", the Minister said trans persons have as much right as each one of us to live here, alongside us, as part of the mainstream society.

"He is a reminder of a brand of rotten journalism that is complicit in this ignorance."

The Minister said Nath was part of a marginalised community that still requires enormous effort and public support to merge with the mainstream.

"And now, blatant cyber-bullying with no regard for propriety or ethics ended up pushing him to a point where he probably felt he can't take it anymore.

It is a matter of shame that despite our progress in literacy, education and whatnot, our trans persons continue to face ridicule and even harassment in public spaces," the minister said.

As a society, we need to realise that if trans persons have been able to garner at least a limited level of acceptance and the ability to stand upright in society today, despite their painful life circumstances, it is because of their tremendous hard work and determination, she added.

