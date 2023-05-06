Home States Kerala

Kerala Minister blames 'blatant cyber-bullying', 'rotten journalism' for transgender bodybuilder's suicide 

Bindhu said the cyberbullying was a result of our society's ignorance about and disdain for trans persons.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nath

Praveen Nath

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the suicide of Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder, state Minister for Social Justice, R Bindhu said "cyber-bullying" and "rotten journalism" pushed him to take the extreme step and it was a matter of shame that the trans community continues to face harassment in the public domain.

Praveen Nath, who was in his late 20s, ended his life by allegedly consuming poison at his residence in Thrissur district on May 4.

He was in the news after he married his transgender partner on Valentine's Day this year. However, he was said to be worried over certain online media reports about their allegedly strained relationship.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Bindhu said the post that Nath shared on social media during an intensely emotional and personal moment, one that he withdrew immediately, had paved the way for a highly inappropriate public discourse.

She said the social media discussion that ensued was aimed at directing hate towards and ridiculing the transgender community.

Bindhu said the cyberbullying was a result of our society's ignorance about and disdain for trans persons.

"And it is unforgivable that online media, which is supposed to act as the fourth pillar of democracy, lacks this understanding...Whether it be deliberately or due to ignorance, this intolerance that drives people into social withdrawal and even death is unbecoming of modern democracy. And it is high time that the media reconsidered their race for sensationalism and put people above petty competitions," Bindhu said.

She further noted that there are an end number of LGBTQIA+ persons who have been forced to give up their lives due to similar abusive behaviour.

Calling Nath a "martyr", the Minister said trans persons have as much right as each one of us to live here, alongside us, as part of the mainstream society.

"He is a reminder of a brand of rotten journalism that is complicit in this ignorance."

The Minister said Nath was part of a marginalised community that still requires enormous effort and public support to merge with the mainstream.

"And now, blatant cyber-bullying with no regard for propriety or ethics ended up pushing him to a point where he probably felt he can't take it anymore.

It is a matter of shame that despite our progress in literacy, education and whatnot, our trans persons continue to face ridicule and even harassment in public spaces," the minister said.

As a society, we need to realise that if trans persons have been able to garner at least a limited level of acceptance and the ability to stand upright in society today, despite their painful life circumstances, it is because of their tremendous hard work and determination, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQIA+ Kerala minister R Bindhu
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp