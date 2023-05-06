Train attack: NIA wants Saifi’s phones analysed 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to get the mobile phones of Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi analysed. The agency has approached the NIA Court in Kochi seeking permission to send Saifi’s phones to Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The court will consider the petition on Monday.

The Kerala Police previously got three phones belonging to Saifi examined by the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. NIA has sought to get them analysed again as digital evidence is vital to prove the terror angle in the case. The analysis will also reveal who had been in touch with Saifi and motivated him to commit the crime.

