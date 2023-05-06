Home States Kerala

Transgender bodybuilder’s family accuses wife of torture

He said Praveen and Rishana had been living together before marriage and that he had tried to end his life a week before the wedding due to alleged torture by Rishana.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nath and Rishana Aysha

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : The family of Praveen Nath, Kerala’s first transgender bodybuilder who was found dead in his rented house at Poonkunnam in Thrissur on Thursday, have accused his wife Rishana Aysha, a transwoman, of frequently assaulting and torturing him. Praveen is believed to have ended his life by consuming poison. 

Meanwhile, Rishana too tried to die by suicide by consuming poison soon after Praveen’s death. However, she was rushed to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday and was discharged later. 

Praveen, 26, who was named Mr Kerala in the transgender category in 2021, had married Rishana on February 14 this year. His family was supportive of the marriage. 

However, Praveen’s brother Pushpan on Friday alleged that Rishana used to physically assault Praveen. “Praveen had visited us four days ago. There were wounds on his neck and forehead.

When my cousin asked, he revealed the physical abuse by Rishana. He said she had even threatened to destroy his bodybuilding career,” alleged Pushpan.

He said Praveen and Rishana had been living together before marriage and that he had tried to end his life a week before the wedding due to alleged torture by Rishana. Transgender community members who were in Praveen’s close circles have not responded to Pushpan’s allegations.

CREMATION HELD

Praveen was cremated at his hometown in Nenmara, Palakkad, on Friday. Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at the Indoor stadium in Thrissur for the public to pay homage. After being discharged from the hospital, Rishana accompanied his body to Nenmara and attended the cremation. 

‘PRAVEEN’S DEATH SHOULD BE PROBED’

Transgender activist Arunima Sulfikar raised concerns over the rise in suicidal tendencies among people from the transgender community. However, she said Praveen was not someone who would think of ending his life. “Such was his aspiration. A probe should be done to know the reason behind his death,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishana Aysha Praveen Nath Transgender bodybuilder suicide
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp