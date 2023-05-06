Transgender bodybuilder’s family accuses wife of torture

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : The family of Praveen Nath, Kerala’s first transgender bodybuilder who was found dead in his rented house at Poonkunnam in Thrissur on Thursday, have accused his wife Rishana Aysha, a transwoman, of frequently assaulting and torturing him. Praveen is believed to have ended his life by consuming poison.

Meanwhile, Rishana too tried to die by suicide by consuming poison soon after Praveen’s death. However, she was rushed to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday and was discharged later.

Praveen, 26, who was named Mr Kerala in the transgender category in 2021, had married Rishana on February 14 this year. His family was supportive of the marriage.

However, Praveen’s brother Pushpan on Friday alleged that Rishana used to physically assault Praveen. “Praveen had visited us four days ago. There were wounds on his neck and forehead.

When my cousin asked, he revealed the physical abuse by Rishana. He said she had even threatened to destroy his bodybuilding career,” alleged Pushpan.

He said Praveen and Rishana had been living together before marriage and that he had tried to end his life a week before the wedding due to alleged torture by Rishana. Transgender community members who were in Praveen’s close circles have not responded to Pushpan’s allegations.

CREMATION HELD

Praveen was cremated at his hometown in Nenmara, Palakkad, on Friday. Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at the Indoor stadium in Thrissur for the public to pay homage. After being discharged from the hospital, Rishana accompanied his body to Nenmara and attended the cremation.

‘PRAVEEN’S DEATH SHOULD BE PROBED’

Transgender activist Arunima Sulfikar raised concerns over the rise in suicidal tendencies among people from the transgender community. However, she said Praveen was not someone who would think of ending his life. “Such was his aspiration. A probe should be done to know the reason behind his death,” she said.

