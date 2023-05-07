Kerala: 21 dead as tourist boat capsizes in river off Tanur Ottupuram Thooval beach 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A private tourist boat capsized in Poorapuzha river, near the Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur, Malappuram, killing 21 people, including six children, on Sunday evening. According to rescue workers, the boat carrying around 40 tourists overturned during a joyride around 7.30pm. Overloading is believed to have caused the accident.

Police, fire and rescue officers and fishermen scoured the river for survivors. However, lack of proper lighting and narrow roads posed a challenge to the rescue operation. The officials have identified nine bodies. They are Hasna, 18, daughter of Saithalavi, Parapanangadi; Safna, 7, daughter of Saithalavi; Fathim Minha, 12, daughter of Siddique; Kattil Peediyakkal Siddique, 35; Jalasiya Jabir Kunnummal, 40; Aflah, 7, Pattikkad; Anshid; Raseena Kunnummal, and Faisan, 3, son of Siddique.

As many as 12 people were rescued and have been admitted to various government and private hospitals in the district. Some of them are in critical condition. Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman and Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas reached the spot to oversee rescue operations.

Rescue workers are seen in front of a private hospital...(Photo | EPS)

Shafeeq, a youngster who had boarded the ill-fated boat told rescue workers that the boat was overcrowded. The boat started swaying as it reached around 300m away from the shore. Suddenly, the boat overturned and the tourists were caught underneath. It is said there were not enough life jackets for the passengers.

WATCH |

The rescue operation was delayed as it took time for the people on the shore to rush to the spot. Fishermen said the river is deep at the accident spot and rescuing the people who were caught underneath the boat was a tough task.

“The boat has the capacity to carry 20 passengers. A private party operates the boat service and there seems to have been lapses in avoiding overcrowding. Moreover, boating here is not permited after 6pm,” said P P Shamsudheen, Tanur municipal chairman. K P Nisamudeen, a councillor of Ottumpuram, said residents near the river first witnessed the accident. “They immediately informed the police and fire and rescue officials, who rushed to the spot from Tanur and Tirur,” he said.

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India@PMOIndia

Turn of events

Around 6.45pm: The tourist boat ventures out

7.15pm - 7.30pm: Boat overturns 300m away from the shore

7.30pm: Crew of a shipping boat engage in rescue operation

8pm: First rescue boat reaches shore with some victims; more locals, fisherfolk join rescue effort

8.30pm: Efforts on to fish out the capsized boat

9pm: Boat brought to shore

CM to visit accident site

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members of those who died in the accident. The CM is due to visit the spot on Monday.

