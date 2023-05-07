Kerala govt to decide if it is windrow compost or bio-CNG plant at Brahamapuram dump yard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) proposing to set up a bio-CNG waste plant, the Kochi corporation is considering the possibility of scrapping the windrow compost plant at Brahamapuram. However, the decision on whether to proceed with the windrow compost plant or BPCL’s bio-CNG plant is pending with the government.

According to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, state government officials are currently monitoring the tenders and examining the qualifications of the companies that participated in the tender. So far, none of the three companies have been qualified.

“A decision on this would be taken once I receive the file and discuss it with the government officials,” he added.

According to sources, three firms participated in the Kochi corporation’s tender for waste management, with two firms from Maharashtra and one from Kerala.

A report on the tender will be submitted to the mayor, who will present it to the council. While the fate of the windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram remains uncertain, experts in the waste management sector suggest that the government should consider more advanced technologies for sustainable and long-term solutions to waste management issues.

“Windrow composting is an age-old technique. If the government is looking for a sustainable and long-term solution to the city’s waste management, it is time to level up the technology used in its projects,”said an expert in waste management who requested anonymity.

Following the meeting with the ministers and officials of the state government, a team from BPCL visited Brahmapuram to examine the suitability of land and connectivity to the oil refinery of BPCL at Ambalamugal. The government requires a plant with a capacity of 240 tonnes.

“BPCL had a preliminary discussion with the government on the project.The discussion focussed on land availability and willingness to undertake the project. This report needs to be discussed and approved by the board to move onto the next stage,” said an official with BPCL.

Once the official paperwork is done, BPCL can complete the project within a year at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

