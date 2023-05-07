Home States Kerala

Why Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode metros may not happen

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, other public transportation alternatives will be examined for the two cities. 

Published: 07th May 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metro rail projects are unlikely to materialise soon, owing to the sheer apathy of the state government, which seems least interested in taking them forward. A top government official told TNIE that the project would not be viable for the two cities, with Kochi Metro already running at a loss.

The study carried out by the Urban Mass Transit Co (UMTC) Ltd to identify suitable models for the two cities is yet to be completed and submitted to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the implementing agency. The original deadline for report submission was March 31, 2023 

With this, the tender process for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, which was to be developed as part of the metro project, has also been delayed, and the demolition of shops and commercial establishments — for road widening — has come to a standstill. 

“At a time when Kochi Metro is proving to be unprofitable, the implementation of metro rails in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will be a waste of time. There are many public transportation facilities here. Implementing a metro rail would be a costly affair. Moreover, the government is in a financial crisis, the official added.  Meanwhile, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, who executed Kochi Metro, said metro rail projects are necessary for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Metro rail essential for both cities: E Sreedharan

“Metro rail is essential for both these cities. The Oommen Chandy government had proposed a monorail system, and a study was conducted. Later, that proposal was scrapped, and a light metro project was proposed during the previous tenure of the LDF government. 

A study was also conducted. Now, the KMRL is conducting another study to identify a suitable metro rail. It will be a waste of time and money. No metro rail project in the world is running at profit. So citing the loss of Kochi Metro is not a valid reason for the government. Even the KSRTC is running at a loss,” Sreedharan said. 

The KMRL had geared up for implementation of the project, as the Centre had conveyed its desire to see a single company overseeing metro projects in the state. 

Earlier, the Union government had proposed a metrolite model, instead of a light metro. However, the state government was not keen, as metrolite was not operational anywhere in the country and its implementation would be experimental. 

High-level meet this month-end 
However, a KMRL official said the UMTC has submitted an interim report and a high-level meeting would be held at the end of this month. “The meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. It will finalise the projects for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The tender proceedings for the flyover at Sreekaryam will also be taken up,” the official said. 

Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL, had written to the respective district collectors and mayors, seeking support and assistance in completing the project. Once the study report is submitted, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared. The DPR will be sent to the state government for approval and later to the Union government, which is the sanctioning authority. The proposal for Thiruvananthapuram also includes some underground stretches.

