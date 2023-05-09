Malappuram boat tragedy: 11 family members gone, Rukiya sinks in sea of sorrow

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

TANUR: The Tanur boat accident weighed heavily on the mind of Rukiya. The 68-year-old had lost 11 dear and near ones in the incident, including eight grandchildren. “I was waiting for them yesterday. Now, I know they will not come back,” she wailed, soaking the entire Parappanangadi in her tears.

Rukiya lost her daughters-in-law Seenath, 42, wife of Saithalavi; Raseena, 28, wife of Siraj; and Jensiya, 44, wife of Jabir; and grandchildren Hasna, 18; Shamna, 17; Shahla, 12; and Fida Dilna, 8 (daughters of Saithalavi); Zahara, 8; Fathima Rushna, 7; and Fathima Naira, eight months old (daughters of Siraj); Jameer, 10, son of Jabir.

“I told them I would not be able to accompany them to the beach on Sunday. Now I will never be able to go with them for an outing,” Rukiya said.

The family members, who make a livelihood by fishing, were visiting the beach after a long gap. “On Saturday, the children in the family went to the beach. It was they who encouraged Seenath and Raseena to come along,” said Sherifa, a close relative of the deceased.

Saithalavi had warned the women and children against going to the beach. “He (Saithalavi) told them not to go to the beach as it would be crowded on Sundays. But they decided to go and even get on a boat ride. Some residents in Tanur informed Saithalavi about the accident, who immediately rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operations,” Sherifa added.

IN PHOTOS | Kerala: Several tourists dead as boat collapses near Thoovaltheeram beach in Malappuram

Heartbreaking scenes unfurled at Rukiya’s residence and at the Arayan Kadapuram Juma Masjid, where final prayers for the departed were held. Hundreds reached the house and Juma Masjid to pay their final respects. “I have not witnessed these scenes in my entire life. After prayers at the mosque, 11 bodies were buried in the Kabarstan of the Masjid,” said 65-year-old Muhammad Kutty, a resident of Parappanangadi.

TANUR: The Tanur boat accident weighed heavily on the mind of Rukiya. The 68-year-old had lost 11 dear and near ones in the incident, including eight grandchildren. “I was waiting for them yesterday. Now, I know they will not come back,” she wailed, soaking the entire Parappanangadi in her tears. Rukiya lost her daughters-in-law Seenath, 42, wife of Saithalavi; Raseena, 28, wife of Siraj; and Jensiya, 44, wife of Jabir; and grandchildren Hasna, 18; Shamna, 17; Shahla, 12; and Fida Dilna, 8 (daughters of Saithalavi); Zahara, 8; Fathima Rushna, 7; and Fathima Naira, eight months old (daughters of Siraj); Jameer, 10, son of Jabir. “I told them I would not be able to accompany them to the beach on Sunday. Now I will never be able to go with them for an outing,” Rukiya said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The family members, who make a livelihood by fishing, were visiting the beach after a long gap. “On Saturday, the children in the family went to the beach. It was they who encouraged Seenath and Raseena to come along,” said Sherifa, a close relative of the deceased. Saithalavi had warned the women and children against going to the beach. “He (Saithalavi) told them not to go to the beach as it would be crowded on Sundays. But they decided to go and even get on a boat ride. Some residents in Tanur informed Saithalavi about the accident, who immediately rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operations,” Sherifa added. IN PHOTOS | Kerala: Several tourists dead as boat collapses near Thoovaltheeram beach in Malappuram Heartbreaking scenes unfurled at Rukiya’s residence and at the Arayan Kadapuram Juma Masjid, where final prayers for the departed were held. Hundreds reached the house and Juma Masjid to pay their final respects. “I have not witnessed these scenes in my entire life. After prayers at the mosque, 11 bodies were buried in the Kabarstan of the Masjid,” said 65-year-old Muhammad Kutty, a resident of Parappanangadi.