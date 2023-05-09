Home States Kerala

Malappuram boat tragedy: 11 family members gone, Rukiya sinks in sea of sorrow

Saithalavi had warned the women and children against going to the beach.

Published: 09th May 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Malappuram boat tragedy

Rukiya, who lost 11 family members in the boat accident, being comforted by relatives

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

TANUR: The Tanur boat accident weighed heavily on the mind of Rukiya. The 68-year-old had lost 11 dear and near ones in the incident, including eight grandchildren. “I was waiting for them yesterday. Now, I know they will not come back,” she wailed, soaking the entire Parappanangadi in her tears.

Rukiya lost her daughters-in-law Seenath, 42, wife of Saithalavi; Raseena, 28, wife of Siraj; and Jensiya, 44, wife of Jabir; and grandchildren Hasna, 18; Shamna, 17; Shahla, 12; and Fida Dilna, 8 (daughters of Saithalavi); Zahara, 8; Fathima Rushna, 7; and Fathima Naira, eight months old (daughters of Siraj); Jameer, 10, son of Jabir.

“I told them I would not be able to accompany them to the beach on Sunday. Now I will never be able to go with them for an outing,” Rukiya said.

The family members, who make a livelihood by fishing, were visiting the beach after a long gap. “On Saturday, the children in the family went to the beach. It was they who encouraged Seenath and Raseena to come along,” said Sherifa, a close relative of the deceased.

Saithalavi had warned the women and children against going to the beach. “He (Saithalavi) told them not to go to the beach as it would be crowded on Sundays. But they decided to go and even get on a boat ride. Some residents in Tanur informed Saithalavi about the accident, who immediately rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operations,” Sherifa added.

IN PHOTOS | Kerala: Several tourists dead as boat collapses near Thoovaltheeram beach in Malappuram

Heartbreaking scenes unfurled at Rukiya’s residence and at the Arayan Kadapuram Juma Masjid, where final prayers for the departed were held. Hundreds reached the house and Juma Masjid to pay their final respects. “I have not witnessed these scenes in my entire life. After prayers at the mosque, 11 bodies were buried in the Kabarstan of the Masjid,” said 65-year-old Muhammad Kutty, a resident of Parappanangadi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malappuram boat tragedy
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp